She Said Yes! Britney Spears is Engaged to Sam Asghari

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 12th, 2021 - 11:35 GMT
Spears posted a short video showing off the engagement ring
Highlights
Britney Spears is engaged!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged after nearly 5 years together. 

The 27-year-old popped the question to the 39-year-old at her home with the 4-carat round stone in a platinum cathedral setting, the model engraved his special nickname to this singer 'Lioness' inside the band.

The couple took to Instagram to confirm the news, where Spears posted a short video showing off the engagement ring alongside her now-fiancé, she also showcased her firey red french nails with matching dyed hair.

''I can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!'' the 'Toxic' singer wrote and added several ring emojis to the caption.

Asghari also shared with his followers a picture confirming the news with a simple caption of two emojis and tagged the love of his life, Britney Speas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just 25 minutes earlier he shared a cryptic text post to his Insta Stories, writing, 'Biggest news..... Can't wait to share.'

The Iran-born actor and Britney met in 2016 at the set of her music video 'Slumber Party' where they exchanged numbers, went on a Sushi date, and have been together ever since.

News of Spears' engagement comes days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.

 

 


