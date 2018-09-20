She Is 'Scared of Being Happy'! Angham Drops Her New Song

Angham released a duet last week which is a promo song for "Al Gouna Festival" (Source: anghamofficial - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Egyptian singer Angham dropped her new single "Bakhaf Afrah" (Scared of Being Happy).

The new song is written by Turki Al Shaikh, composed by Khaled Ezz and got hundred thousands of views a few hours after its release. After trending in Egypt in the first day of its release, the number of views and listens exceeded half a million in less than 12 hours.

In another story, Angham released a duet last week which is a promo song for "Al Gouna Festival" alongside Mohammed Al Sharnoubi, watch video below.