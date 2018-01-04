Sherihan Posts New Year's Picture with Jordanian Billionaire

Egyptian actress Sherihan has shared photo with her husband, the Jordanian billionaire Alaa Al-Khawaja (Source: @sherihanofficial - Instagram)

Egyptian actress Sherihan has shared photo with her husband, the Jordanian billionaire Alaa Al-Khawaja, on Instagram, in the first few moments of the New Year, along with a long love letter, Sayidaty magazine reported.

The love letter read: “To my great destiny and choice who owns my heart, love, affection, and respect, you held my hand and supported me after God, and honored me with your and your respectable family name. You gave me the most beautiful jewels: Loulwa and Taliya, and their most precious brother, Omar.

“You gave me life, love, respect, and the greatest family, the respectable Al-Khawaja family. Every second, every hour, and every day in your life, you have been all the good and love.

“You have been respect, generosity, tenderness, and life’s greatest lesson … I pray to God out of gratitude because He blessed my life with you! My beautiful life!”