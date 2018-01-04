Sherihan Posts New Year's Picture with Jordanian Billionaire
Egyptian actress Sherihan has shared photo with her husband, the Jordanian billionaire Alaa Al-Khawaja (Source: @sherihanofficial - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Alaa Al-Khawaja as an alert
Disable alert for Alaa Al-Khawaja,
Click here to add Instagram as an alert
Disable alert for Instagram,
Click here to add Omar as an alert
Disable alert for Omar,
Click here to add Sherihan as an alert
Disable alert for Sherihan
Egyptian actress Sherihan has shared photo with her husband, the Jordanian billionaire Alaa Al-Khawaja, on Instagram, in the first few moments of the New Year, along with a long love letter, Sayidaty magazine reported.
The love letter read: “To my great destiny and choice who owns my heart, love, affection, and respect, you held my hand and supported me after God, and honored me with your and your respectable family name. You gave me the most beautiful jewels: Loulwa and Taliya, and their most precious brother, Omar.
“You gave me life, love, respect, and the greatest family, the respectable Al-Khawaja family. Every second, every hour, and every day in your life, you have been all the good and love.
“You have been respect, generosity, tenderness, and life’s greatest lesson … I pray to God out of gratitude because He blessed my life with you! My beautiful life!”
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Post-crisis honeymoon over? First Jordanian billionaire quits Arabtec's CEO post over plunging shares
- Fabulous at Fifty: Sherihan looks stunning in first photo shoot in FIFTEEN years
- Mariah Carey and her billionaire beau visit Israel for a pre-engagement 'spiritual meeting'
- Migrated Arab Money: Richest Arabs Abroad
- The best social media posts from the Arab world on #International Volunteer Day