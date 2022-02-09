Sherine Abdel-Wahab And Hossam Habib Together?? 

After showing up with a shaved head in a concert in Abu Dhabi and asking her audience: "will you accept me like this? "I'm awake and single," Sherine announced that she and Hossam had a divorce. Many fans supported her in her sadness especially since everyone knows how much she was in love, now it seems that the love birds are back together.

Sherine consoled Hossam on his grandmother's death via her Twitter account, saying; " may your soul rest in peace my grandmother, Hossam's grandma" since that day the fans were waiting for their get back together date.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ ارْجِعِي إِلَى رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَرْضِيَّةً فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي)صدق الله العظيم.إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون ببالغ الحزن ننعى وفاة المرحومة العزيزة الي قلبي جدتي الغالية؛ "جدة حسام حبيب". — Sherine Abdel-Wahab (@sherine) January 27, 2022

Basma Wahba surprised Sherine's fans by publishing a picture for the couples saying " Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Hossam Habib are back together!! I was sure for those two who were so in love, that a day will come and they will get back together... congratulation Shireen and Hossam."

Event planner, Yousef Dandash confirmed in a press statement that he tried to contact Sherine days ago and Hossam answered the phone.

In a voice recording, Sherine was talking about her divorce from Hossam and discussing the real fact of having negotiations to get back to him.

Sarcastic Sherine commented about the rules of getting back" a miracle from God, and denied what Hossam's father said about the divorce back and forth talks and called him a liar."

She also said that she never faked anything, she is Sherine and people always loved her the way she is.

