Sherine Abdel Wahab Kisses Her Therapist's Hand

Although this wasn't the first time for the Egyptian Singer Sherine Abdel Wahab on stage in Tunisia, it is one of the most special times, because not only Tunisian fans attended, as the audience was filled from different nationalities from around the world.

As it is considered her first concert after the renewed differences between her and Hossam Habib, and the negative effect on Sherine resulted by the feud.

On the 20th of July, Sherine Abdel Wahab made a statement against Hossam Habib saying that he has a black heart that destroyed her and made her lose people.

To get into more details, Sherine Abdel Wahab recently exposed her ex-husband stressing that he is responsible for all of the moral harm caused to her.

Tears of joy had preceded Sherine Abdel Wahab when she entered the Carthage Theater during her participation in the closing ceremony of the 56th edition of the Carthage International Festival, amid great interaction and applause from the audience, when she said to them in her loudest voice, "Wahshtouni" which means I missed you .

The audience reacted greatly to Sherine's songs that she presented on stage, where she varied between old and new, songs "Ah Ya Lil" in a new way that social media users described as "from her heart", in addition to her new "Kollaha Ghayrana" and other songs that were influenced when singing some of them.

Sherine Abdel Wahab, who said from the Carthage Theater, "I thank the audience who brought me back to life and I thank certain people who stood beside me in this psychological period of my life, and I was very grateful to the Egyptian ambassador, who is here today, for inviting me to the Carthage festival, which bring back life to any possible human being who is dead."

Sherine surprised the audience by thanking her psychiatrist, where she said, "And I want to thank Dr. Nabil Abdel Maqsoud my doctor" and called him on stage and said, "He is the doctor who treated me right," where she kissed his hand, adding, "two weeks ago I said to him, I am not able to sing he told me that I can and he will be there for me."

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri