  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is Sherine Abdel-Wahab Pregnant?

Is Sherine Abdel-Wahab Pregnant?

Published January 12th, 2020 - 07:46 GMT
She previously revealed she wants another baby
She previously revealed she wants another baby
Highlights
is Sherine pregnant or is it just extra weight

A new picture was taken of Egyptian Singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab in Dubai and fans were immediately taken aback by it.

The snap shows the singer sitting on a couch smiling to the camera. In it, she appears to have gained some weight and there's visible puffiness under her eyes as she sported a make-up free look. 

The 'El Hob Khedaa' hitmaker previously revealed that she and her current husband Husam Habib are hoping for a new baby boy so her two daughters Mariam and Hana, from her previous marriage to Mohammad Mustafa, could have a new brother.

Fans wondered, could she be pregnant or is it just extra weight?


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...