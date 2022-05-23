Sherine Abdel Wahab Seeks Help From 911 After Husam Habib Tried to Assault Her

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab sought the help of the Egyptian police, because of her ex-husband Egyptian artist Hossam Habib.

Habib arrived at the "villa" in which she resides without prior appointment.

Abdel Wahab, filed a complaint, on Monday, against her ex-husband, and demanded that she and her two daughters not be exposed after he went to them at her place of residence in the Sheikh Zayed area in southern Egypt.

The star informed the security services of Habib's presence, and a security force rushed to the residence where Habib was seen, and he justified his presence in the villa by the existence of an agreement between them to finish an art project, and that he did not intend to harm her nor her two daughters.