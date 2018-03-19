Sherine Abdelwahab Calls Cyrine Abdelnour 'Most Beautiful Mommy'

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab congratulated her friend Cyrine Abdelnour for having her second child (Source: cyrineanour - sheirne - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Lebanese star Cyrine Abdelnour had her second child Christiano on the 17th of March, years after giving birth to her daughter Talia. She tried to hide her pregnancy initially from the press.

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab congratulated her friend Cyrine Abdelnour for having her second child, and sent her a message on Twitter saying "congratulations to the most beautiful mommy, may he be raised in your wealth and you see him fulfiling all of his dreams"

ألف مبروك يا أحلى مامي، يتربى في عزكم يا حبيبتي وتشوفيه محقق كل أحلامه. @CyrineAbdlNour — شيرين عبدالوهاب (@sherine) ١٨ مارس، ٢٠١٨

Sherine has commented a few days ago for the first time on the decision to imprison her for 6 months after being accused of insulting the Nile.

Sherine told "Insider in Arabic" while backstage in her Dubai concert "I think the decision is unfair, in the same video that was posted from the concert, there was another video in which I was saying good things about the Nile, if you do somehing bad everyone talks about you, but if you do something good no one talks about it"