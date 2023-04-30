Sherine admitted to the hospital amid stage fall

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab gets admitted to the hospital after falling on stage in Dubai.

On Saturday, controversial singer Sherine Abdel Wahab was admitted to the hospital after taking a fall on stage while performing.

Sherine Abdel Wahab went to the hospital to check on herself and her health condition, after she fell on stage, and it was found from the examinations that she was only suffering from bruises and no serious injuries took place.

سقوط شيرين عبدالوهاب بعد تعثرها على خشبة المسرح في حفلتها بدبي😧💔 pic.twitter.com/aRT0oMck6Y — CHARMING (@Charming24N) April 28, 2023

The Dubai concert was her first after a long absence from stage and performing due to her checking in rehab after drug problems and problems with her husband, Hosam Habib.

Wahhab fell on stage backwards because of the headphones, and she said after her fall: "tomorrow, social media will be all over this fall, but only smart people fall."

She then joked: "look how blue my leg is, I will ask for a large compensation, I'll be able to secure the future of my kids."