Sherine and Assala To Throw a Concert Together.. and Fans Are Ecstatic

They are two of the most famous songstresses in the Arab world.

Anas Nasri, Syrian singer Assala's brother, has announced that Sherine and his sister are signed to throw a concert together in Sharjah, UAE.

The concert will be held on February 19th, and Al-Majaz stage will host it.

أصالة وشيرين عبد الوهاب معاً في حفل ضخم على مسرح المجاز بالشارقة! وكشف أنس نصري مدير أعمال وشقيق أصالة أنه قد تم توقيع عقد الحفل وسيقام يوم الجمعة 19 فبراير!🤩🌟 pic.twitter.com/tP5POvCldf — تحديثات أصاله (@AssalaUpdates) January 26, 2021

Although Assala and Sherine have come together to Al-Majaz stage before on the same date, but they threw two separate concerts.

However, this time Anas confirmed that the two stars will perform one song together for sure, and tickets will be available on sale soon.

Separately, Syrian songstress Assala Nasri is preparing to throw a concert in Riyadh tonight on January the 27th.

Nasri and her daughter Sham have travelled together to The Kingdom to take part in an evening performance under the name Daif Bader (Bader's Guest), as it will be broadcast live at 11 pm Saudi local time, via the Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr Bin Farhan Al Saud's Instagram.

On the other hand, the Sharjah concert is going to be the first for Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdelwahab since the pandemic. She's also working on a new studio album.