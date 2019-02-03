Sherine Congratulates Nancy Ajram for Having Her Third Daughter
Sherine sent a congratulatory message to Nancy Ajram (Source: sherine - Instagram)
Lebanese star Nancy Ajram continues to receive congratulations from her fans and fellow stars for having her third daughter.
After Elissa and Tamer Hosni congratulated the Lebanese Superstar, Sherine sent a congratulatory message to Nancy.
Sherine wrote in her message: "Congratulations, The prettiest Nanosa.. the best blessing in the world is seeing a child grow up".
Shireen had previously said she was waiting for Nancy to give birth to her third daughter, so she could have a baby from her husband Hossam Habib that would join her two daughters Mariam and Hanna.
Sherine Abdel Wahab denied a rumor that she is carrying a baby from her husband, singer Hossam Habib, during an interview with MBC's 'Trending' but she revealed she wants to have a child from her husband badly.
