Sherine Congratulates Nancy Ajram for Having Her Third Daughter

Sherine sent a congratulatory message to Nancy Ajram

Lebanese star Nancy Ajram continues to receive congratulations from her fans and fellow stars for having her third daughter.

After Elissa and Tamer Hosni congratulated the Lebanese Superstar, Sherine sent a congratulatory message to Nancy.

Sherine wrote in her message: "Congratulations, The prettiest Nanosa.. the best blessing in the world is seeing a child grow up".

Shireen had previously said she was waiting for Nancy to give birth to her third daughter, so she could have a baby from her husband Hossam Habib that would join her two daughters Mariam and Hanna.

Sherine Abdel Wahab denied a rumor that she is carrying a baby from her husband, singer Hossam Habib, during an interview with MBC's 'Trending' but she revealed she wants to have a child from her husband badly.