Sherine to release a Netflix documentary about her

ALBAWABA - controversial singer Sherine Abdel Wahab is set to release a documentary about her life on Netflix.

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab attended a press conference that was held after her concert in Dubai, and the singer revealed that a documentary about her life story since childhood is being prepared to be released on Netflix.

Abdel Wahab went on to thank her friends in the industry, and mentioned many names of people who stood by her side in her recent ordeal including, singers Angham and Ahlam, she also gave shoutouts to Abdullah Al Ruwaished, Rashid Al Majed, and Abdul Majeed Abdullah.

Sherine Abdel Wahab's upcoming documentary

Sherine Abdel Wahab shared that the documentary that is in the works will document her life story from her childhood days to the stage of stardom, she also mentioned that there is a child actress that is set to play the role of the singer, and that Abdel Wahab herself will play the starring role in the movie.