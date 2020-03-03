Sherine's Husband Singer Hossam Habib Is Sentenced for One Year Jail.. What Is His Charge?

Egyptian court issued a ruling that states "to imprison Egyptian artist Hossam Habib for a year for incitement to murder", noting that Hossam is Sherine's husband.



In details, Sherine's former manager Yasser Khalil filed a complaint accusing Hossam Habib of attempting to kill him after he directed a gun to the face and assaulted him along with few other men, causing him injury.

The court’s decision was the acquittal of the producer Yasser Khalil, and Hossam was sentenced to a year in prison with liability amounting to 10 thousand Egyptian pounds.

It is reported that Hossam has the opportunity to appeal the ruling, and most likely judicial hearings will be followed to reach the final ruling.