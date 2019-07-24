Shery Adel Denies Her Divorce From Moez Masoud

Egyptian actress Shery Adel denied her separation from her husband Moez Masoud through a video story on her personal account on Instagram that was later circulated on Facebook.





The couple appeared together in a restaurant and seemed to be in harmony while working on a new project.

When Massoud noticed his wife shoot the video he said: "This is for real? You are crazy .. We have to work."

Watch Shery's Instagram video story with her husband on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/sogramiat/videos/491508844951391/