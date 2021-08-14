Sheryl Crow Performs on 'GMA'

Sheryl Crow is celebrating the release of her new album.

The 59-year-old singer performed on Friday's episode of Good Morning America following the release of her album Live from the Ryman & More.

Crow took to the stage with "Real Gone," the 2006 song she recorded for the Disney-Pixar film Cars.

Crow also performed her hit 2002 single "Soak Up the Sun," which appears on her fourth studio album, C'mon, C'mon.

Live from the Ryman & More features songs that were recorded over five nights in 2019 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, along with past hits.



Crow is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of her self-titled second studio album, which she discussed on GMA.

"I just can't believe it's been 25 years. It's really gone so fast," Crow said.

"You know, it's funny when you look back on 30 years of writing songs, it does feel like if you're doing your job right, you actually are writing little calendars of your life," she added.

Sheryl Crow was Crow's followup to Tuesday Night Music Club and featured such singles as "If It Makes You Happy" and "Everyday is a Winding Road."

"That record, definitely, in a lot of ways, introduced me to the fan base that I have now," Crow said. "The first record exploded, but this was really my ... explanation of who I was."

Crow's most recent studio album, Threads, was released in August 2019.