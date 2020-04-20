Shimaa Seif Responds to Riham Said's Comments About Her Weight: "I'm Not Eating From Your Father's Fridge!"

Egyptian comedic actress Shaima Seif responded to anchor Riham Said's bullying after the latter published a new video and talked about her obesity again, sparking widespread controversy. But this time she directed her talk to Shaima Seif and Engy Wijdan.

Reham pointed out that the extra weight of Shaima and Engy is in their best interest, and that if they decide to lose it, the public will not like them as they are now.

Shaima Saif responded to Reham Saeed's statements with sarcasm and humiliation by publishing a video on TikTok of a lady who said:

"Thank you, Umm Hammouda, I do not eat from my father’s fridge.. When I eat from your father’s fridge, say that I'm getting fatter or thinner .. This is something that completely doesn't concern you!.

The comedian captioned the video: "You have nothing to do with me, especially me. For dinner I ate stuffed cabbage, and I can insult you. As far as I remember you lost your weight for a guaranteed a job, or did you forget?"