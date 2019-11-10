  1. Home
  Shocking Footage! Lebanese Actor Ziad Itani Attacked at a Discussion Circle.. Watch!

Shocking Footage! Lebanese Actor Ziad Itani Attacked at a Discussion Circle.. Watch!

Published November 10th, 2019 - 08:56 GMT
Lebanese actor Wissam Hanna posted the video documenting these moments
Lebanese actor Wissam Hanna posted the video documenting these moments

Demonstrators are taking part in daily discussion sessions in Beirut's Alshuhada Square to address the role of the revolution in Lebanon. This became the site of an incident against Lebanese actor Ziad Itani. 


Itani was taking the floor when he was surprised by a man suddenly entering Samir Kassir park and ripping the mic from him. The man is seen smashing it on the ground in a deliberate attempt to stop Itani from speaking.

Lebanese actor Wissam Hanna posted the video documenting the incident on his Twitter account in solidarity with his colleague Ziad Itani.

Wissam captioned the video:

"Actor Ziad Itani was assaulted in an attempt to silence him during a discussion session in Samir Kassir Park"

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

