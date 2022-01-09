Shocking New Claim: Can Yaman 'Used' Diletta Leotta!

The love between Turkish actor Can Yaman and Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta is over, however, allegations about this love do not end.

Behind the scenes of the love between the Can and Diletta has been deciphered. The beautiful presenter has recently announced in a broadcast she participated in, that she and actor Can Yaman broke up and she was very upset.

Söylemezsem Olmaz 'Not If I Don't Tell' talk show hosts made a shocking claim about the relationship between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta.

In the program, Arto added a new dimension to the discussions with the statement "I believe Can Yaman used Diletta Leotta".

"HE MADE IT TO ENTER ITALY EASIER"

Arto said, "Diletta is a very pretty, sincere girl. Sometimes we call it 'project love'. You know, sometimes, unfortunately, the things that famous women are exposed to, and sometimes famous men. I think this time, I believe that Can Yaman used Diletta Leotta. I believe it is a project and he did it in order to enter Italy more easily. There is definitely very good management,"

"CAREER IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING TO LIFE"

Seren Serengil, on the other hand, said, "Now that Can Yaman has passed this girl. So she will look forward to the better. The most important thing for her right now is a career. If I were in her place, I wouldn't even think about the greatest love in the world."