Shocking sales number for each episode of Yalı Çapkını

ALBAWABA - Yalı Çapkını makes a shocking number of sales per episode.

Yalı Çapkını breaks the record for the number of sales per episode, the series ended with episode number 36 of its first season.

According to Turkish journalist, Birsen Altuntaş, the number of sales per episode was around $600 thousand.

The number of sales Yalı Çapkını received was record-breaking in Turkish dramas that were aired on Star TV.

Episode number 36 of the series was the attention of social media users, while others were not happy that Fareed got shot, and it was not the ending some viewers expected.