SHOCKING! Saudi Singer Waad Appears With Burned Face Because of FAILED Plastic Surgery (Video)

Waad was in a very bad psychological state after she discovered the results of a recent plastic surgery she had (Source: sana alsaid - Youtube - waedhanan - Instagram)

A video of Saudi Singer Waad with a burned face was shared on social media, in which she admits getting failed plastic surgery.

The Saudi singer said in the video which she posted to her snapshot account first that she had failed plastic surgery, and was in a very bad psychological state after she discovered the surgery's results, to a point where she had to go and see two other doctors to fix the damage that has been done.

The controversial Saudi songstress has recently appeared in an episode of the program "Najm Al Saoodiya" (The Star of the Saudi Kingdom) with clear skin which could mean that her face's situation is much better now and was not affected by the failed surgery.