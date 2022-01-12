Shocking Video Shows the Moment Ahmet Çalık's Car Overturned!

Ahmet Çalık, a 27-year-old national football player who played for the Süper Lig team Konyaspor, has died in a traffic accident yesterday morning.

Ahmet Çalık, who lost control of the vehicle on the Ankara - Niğde highway, fell over the stockade. It turned out that the national football player went to Ankara to book a wedding date on the day the team was off.

The accident occurred at around 09:00 am in Hacılar District of Gölbaşı. The vehicle with license plate 06 CLK 94 used by football player Ahmet Çalık, who played for Konyaspor, went out of control on Ankara-Niğde road and overturned into a stockade.

With the notification of those who saw the accident, the health team and security forces were sent to the region. During the first aid carried out by the paramedics, it was determined that Ahmet Çalık, who was alone in the vehicle, died. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Ahmet Çalık from Konyaspor, who was on leave after the training held after the Sivasspor match, was also going to Ankara to book a wedding date to be held in February.

Ahmet Çalık, who played 8 times for the National Team in his career, became a professional in 2011 in Gençlerbirliği, where he started playing football.

Playing for the Baskent team for 6 years, Çalık was transferred to Galatasaray in 2017. He was transferred to Konyaspor in 2020 after wearing the jersey of the yellow-red people for 3 years.





The funeral of Ahmet Çalık, the young football player of Konyaspor who lost his life as a result of an accident, has been held in Ankara.

In the statement made by the club, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Çalık, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our club. Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Çalık. The funeral of our football player Ahmet Çalık will be in the family cemetery in Elmadağ Cemetery after the funeral prayer that will be held after the afternoon prayer at Elmadağ Sungur Mosque."

Shocked by the news of his death, Konyaspor and its club also broadcast a message on Twitter, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Çalık, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Çalık."