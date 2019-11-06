Showering Together NAKED? Karim Fahmy Supports Brother Ahmed After Bathtub Shot! (Picture)

  1. Home
Published November 6th, 2019 - 11:30 GMT
Karim and Ahmed Fahmy
Ahmed has been criticized by many followers (Source: @karimfahmiofficial & @ahmadfahmy_official Instagram)

Egyptian actor Ahmed Fahmy had recently posted a surprising picture of himself bathing in a tub, jokingly saying that he was thinking of practicing the art of seduction.


Ahmed had been criticized by many followers, with some asking him not to publish such content as it undervalues him as an important young actor in Egypt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

بفكر اتجة للاغراء

A post shared by Ahmad Fahmy (@ahmadfahmy_official) on

Later, his brother, actor Karim Fahmy, supported his temptation shot by publishing another photo from their childhood of them bathing together. He captioned it: "Since Ahmed wants to turn to temptation, I'm going to help him."

 


