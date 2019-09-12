Simon Asmar, Lebanese Director, Dies Aged 76 Years

The famous Lebanese director Simon Asmar has died at age 76 after struggling with an incurable disease.





After conflicting information and confirmation of his critical condition, his death was announced Wednesday evening. This sad news was announced by Elie Bassil on his Instagram page.

Elie published a picture accompanied by the late and attached a comment: "Unfortunately, legendary director Simon Asmar passed away just moments ago after his struggle with a malignant disease!".

The late director was known for discovering some of the most famous nowadays stars through the talent program "Art Studio".