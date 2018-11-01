Six Indian Blockbusters That Were Shot Across the Middle East

The cast and crew of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Bharat' just wrapped up their shoot in Abu Dhabi (Source: Yash Raj Films)

These Indian blockbusters were shot in various locations across the Middle East, proving that Bollywood’s love affair with the region has a storied history.

‘Bharat’

The cast and crew of the upcoming Bollywood film, including actor Salman Khan, just wrapped up their shoot in Abu Dhabi after an intensive 15 days of filming across three locations.

Ek Tha Tiger

This 2012 film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was shot in Cuba, Hong Kong, Thailand and Ireland, while the production crew spent two months in Istanbul.

‘Phantom’

Political thriller Phantom starred Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif and was partly shot in Lebanon, including in Beirut, Khandaq Al-Ghameeq and the mountain town of Kfardebian.

‘Happy New Year’

Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff shot this 2014 film in Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm.

‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara’

The 2013 gangster movie starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan was shot in various locations in Oman, including the Shangri-La’s Barr Al-Jissah Resort & Spa.

‘Krrish 3’

A song in the movie was shot in locations across Jordan, including in the Dead Sea area. The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.