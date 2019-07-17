Skiibii Live at Boudoir

  1. Home
Published July 17th, 2019 - 10:29 GMT
Abbey Elias, better known by his stage name Skiibii, is a prolific singer and producer in Nigeria. Popular for dance-inducing radio hits, the 27-year-old ‘Sensima’ star is performing live at Dubai’s trendy nightlife venue Boudoir this July.

Skiibii is known for up-tempo tracks like ‘Daz How Star Do’ and ‘Ak Skiibii’. He kicked off 2018 with smash hit ‘Sensima’, which now has well over 13 million views on YouTube. Supporting him are DJs Sam B and Gerry Dee, who will be spinning the best of hip-hop, afrobeat and R&B all night long.

Date 26 July 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Boudoir, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa
Telephone +971 50 911 0600
Admission 11pm

 

