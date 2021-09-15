SNL Comedian Norm Macdonald Dies at The Age of 61

SNL comedian Norm Macdonald died of Cancer at the age of 61.

The Canadian personality has battled his disease for nearly 10 years in private before his death was confirmed.

Stars and fellow comedians took to their social media accounts to mourn the loss of their long-time friend.

Macdonald was the son of two school teachers, he was raised in Quebec City, Canada.

He was a stand-up comic and briefly a writer for the sitcom Roseanne when he was picked to join the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1993, but was fired in 1998.

Later it was said that the comedian was fired due to his jokes about O.J Simpson.

The Canada native was known for roles in 1995’s Billy Madison and 2010’s Grown Ups. His final film credit was in 2019’s Klaus.

“Norm was in a comedy genre of his own,” tweeted Sarah Silverman. “No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favour and watch his stuff.”

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Macdonald’s producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Adam Sandler tweeted, "Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal."

“My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10-year battle,” Jim Carrey wrote. “He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

His longtime friend Bob Saget wrote, "Devastated. Met Norm in Ottawa when he was in my audience at 17 years old. Been close for decades. We have lost a comedic genius. No other voice in comedy has been as uniquely prolific, brazen, dark, hilarious, and heartfelt. Love you forever, Norm."

SNL star Steve Martin, tweeted, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind.