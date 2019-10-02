Snobby! Kuwaiti Actress Undermines Uber Driver & Later Defends Herself: "I Have a Ferrari, Porsche & 12 Mercedes Cars!"

Kuwaiti actress Nura Alumayri appeared in a video responding to criticism of a recent incident in which she was seen degrading her Uber ride.





“Have you seen my shirt? It's more expensive than your living room,” she said in the clip, but then stated that she does not like to show off, calling for people to take into account her family's feelings.

Responding to those who said that she only recently came into her lavish lifestyle, she said she had achieved fame by chance when she was 18 years old. She also stated that she is sociable and loves people, noting that she is loyal and honest and that she has never hurt anyone.

Nura added that she has a number of luxury cars, including one Ferrari, one Porsche and 12 Mercedes cars, but pointed out that she still sometimes uses public transport, noting that she never shows off her possessions.

Alumayri also said that the maid and driver who work for her weep when she travels and that she eats with them and treats them exceptionally well, declaring her total rejection of class.