Snoop Dogg Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday for his work as a rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

His star was the 2,651st on the famed walk along Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Calvin Broadus, who was born Oct. 20, 1971, in Long Beach, Calif., got his stage name from his mother Beverly who joked he looked like the Peanuts character Snoopy.

He was joined by his wife, Shante Broadus, and their family.

Snoop Dogg thanked his mentors -- including Warren G, Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones, all of whom were in attendance -- as well as God.

And he didn't leave himself out, saying to those in attendance: "I want to thank me for believing in me; I want to thank me for doing all this hard work; I want to thank me for having no days off; I want to thank me for never quitting; I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive; I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong; I want to thank me for being me at all times."

Snoop Dogg also drew praise from others.

"You are not just an artist and entertainer, you are a visionary," Jones said. "You deserve this star on the Hollywood's Walk of Fame and every other recognition that comes your way."

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel said: "If there's anyone who deserves Hollywood's highest honor, it's Snoop Doggy Dogg. You crossed over color lines, you crossed over genre lines before almost anyone in hip hop did that."

His wide-ranging talents were applauded.

"Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a news release. "He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks and helps community kids with his philanthropic work. He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame."

As a musician, his top hits include "Gin & Juice," "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," "Next Episode," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Beautiful.

Movies he's appeared in include Soul Plane, Starsky & Hutch, Training Day, Half Baked and Pitch Perfect 2.

On television, he's been an executive producer and host of the VH1 program Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Joker's Wild on TNT and Coach Snoop on Netflix.

As an entrepreneur he is co-founder of Merry Jane, a marijuana-focused media company.

And he's established his own football league -- the Snoop Youth Football League -- for children between 5 and 13 years old.