  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. So Embarrassing! 'The Voice Kids' Contestant Rejects a Gift From Mohammad Hamaki

So Embarrassing! 'The Voice Kids' Contestant Rejects a Gift From Mohammad Hamaki

Published January 12th, 2020 - 07:00 GMT
Mohammad Hamaki experienced an embarrassing moment on the voice
Mohammad Hamaki experienced an embarrassing moment on the voice
Highlights
Last Saturday the second episode of 'The Voice Kids' was aired

By Alexandra Abumuhor

The second episode of The Voice Kids in the 'Sawt O Bas' stage aired on Saturday with new judges: Egyptian singer Mohammad Hamaki, as well as Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Asi Al Hallani.

This most recent episode was full of lighthearted and spontaneous moments, including an embarrassing incident that Mohammad Hamaki experienced.

An Egyptian contestant named Abdelrahman, also known as Chiko put the star in an awkward situation. 

Hamaki had offered Chiko a heart shaped chocolate but the young singer rejected the gift claiming he only eats carrots and broccoli.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...