So Embarrassing! 'The Voice Kids' Contestant Rejects a Gift From Mohammad Hamaki

By Alexandra Abumuhor

The second episode of The Voice Kids in the 'Sawt O Bas' stage aired on Saturday with new judges: Egyptian singer Mohammad Hamaki, as well as Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Asi Al Hallani.

This most recent episode was full of lighthearted and spontaneous moments, including an embarrassing incident that Mohammad Hamaki experienced.

An Egyptian contestant named Abdelrahman, also known as Chiko put the star in an awkward situation.

Hamaki had offered Chiko a heart shaped chocolate but the young singer rejected the gift claiming he only eats carrots and broccoli.