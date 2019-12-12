So Generous! Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Her Audience a Trip to Abu Dhabi

In spirit of the holiday season, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, host of cult daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” gifted the entire studio audience with a giveaway trip to Abu Dhabi.





DeGeneres, along with her guest, actress Jennifer Aniston, kicked off the giveaway session with gift cards, an at-home rowing machine and covetable luggage.

“They have all those stuff, but they have nowhere to go,” DeGeneres said.

“You know what Ellen? I think we should send them someplace exotic,” replied the “Friends” star.

“There’s an island called Yas where you can ride the fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World, catch a wave at Yas Waterworld and meet your favorite characters at Warner Bros World,” Aniston continued to the excited cheers of the audience members.

“They’re going to fly there on Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE,” Aniston said.

When the Etihad air hostesses walked into the studio to give out the tickets to the audience, DeGeneres surprised her guest with tickets for the both of them.

This is not the first time the talk show host has given away a trip to the UAE. In 2015, she picked an audience member, along with actor Vin Diesel, for a 13-day trip to Abu Dhabi to promote the release of the movie “Furious 7.”

A year later, she gifted the audience a trip to Dubai.

The host started off the segment she called “Hello Dubai” during her show by inviting two audience members to play a mock quiz game.

Once she picked the winner, with a little help from an Emirates pilot named Ashley, the comedian and talk show host informed the excited audience that there was a bonus round — for a round trip to Dubai — and they all won.