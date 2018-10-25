Sofia Richie Looks Sexy in a Red Wig Matching Her Red Bra

Sofia Richie is showing off her sultry side this Halloween (Source: sofiarichie / Instagram)

Sofia Richie is seemingly showing off her sultry side this Halloween.



The 20-year-old model got a head start on the spooky holiday by sharing a photo from inside the home she shares with boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, on her Instagram account wearing a bright red wig with heavy red eyeshadow on her eyelids and under her eyes, whilst playfully posing with a red cherry.





Sofia - who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander - wore tight-fitting latex red latex cycling shorts with a diamante buckle and a matching red bra and Sofia captioned the super sexy shot "Dare to play".



She was flooded with comments from fans who loved her revealing new look.



One fan said: "OMG Sofia looks amazing! Actually love this look. Slay queeeen (sic)"



Another wrote: "She is honestly So beautiful! She literally looks great! (sic)"



Sofia's Instagram is packed full of shots taken by Scott and it was previously revealed that the model is helping her partner to become "be a better person."



Despite previous inhibitions - the model has got the approval of Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian and the mother-of-three really "trusts" Sofia.

A source told People magazine: "Everyone really likes her. They think she's a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it's not a problem.



"Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together. It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia."