Sofia Richie Says Yes to Boyfriend Eliot Grainge

The daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie, announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

The model took to her Instagram page to share the happy news, as she posted a couple of photos that featured the proposal, and the aftermath of the proposal, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the bride-to-be captioned.

The proposal was very romantic as the two were surrounded by white flowers and candles that were provided by Uhi Uhi Flower House on Kona island.

The aftermath photo was a close-up of them kissing with a focus on the diamond rock he gave her.

Richie made the pair's relationship Instagram official in April 2021. At the time, she shared a photo of the pair kissing alongside a black heart emoji.