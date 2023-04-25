Sofia Richie shares snaps from lavish wedding

ALBAWABA - Sofia Richie shares picture of her lavish wedding to Elliot Grainge.

The daughter of singer Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie just said I do to her best friend, Elliot Grainge in a star-studded wedding in the south of France.

And Vogue Weddings shared plenty of images of the model on her special day, the captioned the post: " In what some have already dubbed this year’s “royal wedding,” @sofiarichie and @Elliot Grainge exchanged vows at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on Saturday."

"Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden descended upon the iconic hotel in the South of France for the whirlwind wedding weekend, which took both Instagram and TikTok by storm."

Richie went on to post pictures of her own and captioned: Marry your best friend and included snaps of her and Grainge posing with their families for the wedding pictures.

It looked like Richie was in love with her wedding dress as she posted plenty of more snaps showing it off, she wrote: "I want to thank Virginie, Olivia, and all of my Chanel family for helping make my wedding dress so special. I felt like a princess, and I will forever be grateful for them and this experience."