Sofia Richie Wears Sexy Orange Bikini as She Celebrates Her Birthday

And Sofia Richie was ready to keep the good times rolling as she was spotted out at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas to ring in her 21st on Saturday.

The daughter of Lionel Richie flaunted her flawless physique in a bedazzled orange bikini as she gathered a group of gorgeous friends in the VIP section.





The bevy of beautiful ladies put their arms around each other for a group photo as fans held up a sign spelling the birthday girl's name.

With her trademark blonde tresses pulled up in a high ponytail, Sofia waved her arm in the air towards the adoring crowd.

Upon arrival, she was greeted by a parade that held her name, custom pillows with her dog, Hershela's face printed on it, and enlarged life size cut outs of herself.

Together, the girls danced around the stage as Alesso impressed the crowd with his incredible set.

Throughout the afternoon, the girls were dancing with Sofia's life-size cut outs and having a great time ringing in Sofia's iconic birthday.

Earlier, the fun was just beginning as she was seen rolling up in her new ride ahead of a private jet ride to Vegas with BFF, Kylie Jenner.

She opted for a matching pink set and was greeted by the 22-year-old ahead of the big day and night ahead.

Sofia wore a Chanel pink cropped top and shorts that drew attention to her toned and lean physique.

She teamed the look with matching sneakers and added some long extensions to her hair to create a high ponytail.

Kylie was also dressed in designer to no surprise, rocking a Gucci romper that hugged her enviable figure.

Sizzling: Sofia flaunted her curvaceous figure on social media

The ladies all arrived at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas in style with the venue leaving an array of gifts for the birthday girl.

Heading down to the bar, the party began as they enjoyed a light bite while sipping on some cocktails.

While it's not certain whether it's just a girl's tip to Vegas and if others will follow, boyfriend Scott ensured he at least spent the morning with his girlfriend, gifting her a Aston Martin sports car.

Casual chic: Sofia wore a Chanel pink cropped top and shorts that drew attention to her toned and lean physique

The 21-year-old model took to social media bright and early to reveal her boyfriend had gifted her with a customized Aston Martin DB11 which costs upwards of $250,000.

The world's youngest billionaire styled her dark tresses out straight and appeared in very high spirits as she ran out from the plane to Sofia's car to wish the birthday girl in person.

Sofia videoed the makeup mogul and posted in on her social media. It's now been deleted.

Joining the girls was Kylie's assistant, Victoria Villarroel, and pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou, who spent the time on the jet getting her eyelashes infilled.

Sofia shared the black sports car on her social media account, captioning it: 'Holy s**t!!!! 21!'

The car was sitting in her driveway with a large red bow on the top.

The vehice is to believed to have been taken from Calabasas Luxury Motorcars - a place which Scott reportedly has shares in.

It's not sure if the car is Sofia's to keep or has been leased out for just a short time.

In another video, she shared the customized interior that was complete with orange leather seats.

'Wow wow wow [sic] best bf award,' she wrote as she opening the door.

Sofia's smooth new drive was all orange from the inside, including the steering wheel, dashboard and glove compartments.

And while her new car is something many won't even get to test drive in their lifetime, that wasn't the only car she received on Saturday.

While she didn't detail who had given it to her, she shared that she had also received a new Range Rover.

Sofia and Scott have been dating since September 2017 despite their 15 year age-gap.

Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian split for good after more than ten years together in 2017, but they 'co-parent' their children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

