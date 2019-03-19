SOLD OUT! Nadine Njeim in Kuwait for the First time

Hamad Qalam described Njeim as the biggest artist in the Arab Entertainment scene today (Source: nadine.nassib.njeim - Instagram)

Kuwaiti TV presenter Hamad Qalam announced Lebanese star Nadine Njeim as the final guest in his show "Hamad Show" for this season, which screens on Al Rai TV.

Hamad described Njeim as the biggest artist in the Arab Entertainment scene today, expressing his happiness that she will be his guest in the last episode of his show.

He added: "In her first television interview in Kuwait, filming of Nadine Njeim's episode is tomorrow, and it is due screening on Saturday, March 30th on Al-Rai channel."

Najim replied to Qalam's tweet: (I am so happy to be with you and happy to be with my lovers in Kuwait and is even happier to be visiting Kuwait .. With God's will, it shall be a beautiful episode and I apologize to everyone who could not be with us).

Despite this being Nadine's first visit to Kuwait, Nadine announced that tickets to attend the episode's shoot were Sold Out, which proves her Arab outreach as a Lebanese actress who broke all standards.