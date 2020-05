Egyptian actress and singer Somaya El-Khashab saluted Egypt and its martyrs in sign language in a video she posted on Instagram.

In the background, Somaya played Ahmed Gamal's song Tahya Masr "Long Live Egypt".

Somaya El-Khashab's last work was the music video of the song Arabya Ana "I'm An Arab", directed by Lebanese director Rindala Kodeih.

The idea of the clip revolves around showing the image of a strong, brave and solid Arab woman.