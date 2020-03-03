Some Likes You! Demet Özdemir Leaves a Complimentary Comment on Can Yaman's Post Military Style

Turkish artist Can Yaman topped Twitter trending list again, after debuting a new look during his appearance in an Italian talk show.

What further increased the audience's interaction with Can Yaman's newlook and interview was Demet Özdemir's comments on his latest pictures, which raised the questions about whether the friendship between the co-stars of Early Bird series has returned again after their previous disputes.

Can Yaman debuted a newlook after he finished his military service, as he cut his long tresses and trimmed his beard.

Özdemir commented on his newlook: "The beautiful man who stole girls' hearts has reappeared, good luck in your comeback you distinguished one, we are all waiting for you."

It appears that Demet's comment came in response to her colleague on her latest picture via Instagram, where he wrote "You beautiful."

Can Yaman was also the first to write a congratulatory message for Demet Özdemir's 28th birthday, saying: "Every year, beautiful!" On the night of February 26.