Songül Öden Claims She Was Bullied Due to Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Good Looks

Songul Odan, met Kivanc Tatlitug during the filming of the famous Turkish series "Nur".

The series had been dubbed into the Arabic language, and was one of the first Turkish series that spread in the Arab world in addition to gaining wide success, and the lead actor Tatlitug gained a huge amount of fans and followers for his good looks and charm.

However, Kivanc's fame did more harm than good to his co-star Odan as the actress who was young and new in the business recently revealed that she face criticism, ' When I worked with Kivanc Tatlitug at that time, who is the most handsome in the world, I was bullied and criticized, as they did not find me worthy next to him."

Songul continued, "I was criticized for being inappropriate next to Tatlitug, and that I look older than him, and I was very sad because of that. People were ruthless."

The Turkish star also added that after what she had been through from negative comments from the media and viewers, she had reached a point where listing to what people say is the last thing on her mind.