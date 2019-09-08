This Is the Song That Mohammed Assaf Sings Under the Shower!

Mohamed Assaf posted an interview he did for the streaming application "Anghami" to his Instagram account in which he revealed a collection of his favorite songs.





Mohammed Assaf said that the song "Endama Yaati Al Massa" (When the Evening Comes) by Mohamed Abdel Wahab is the song that made him fond of music, while the song that influenced his musical style is "Mokanak Khali" (Your Place Is Empty), and he described the song "Ali Al Kufia" (Raise the Keffiyeh) as the national song closest to his heart.

Besides the song that reminds him of his first love in high school, and his favorite song in the case of sadness or joy, Mohammed Assaf also revealed the song he sings under the shower, and again it was a song for Mohamed Abdel Wahab "Marit Ali Bait Habayeb" (I Passed by the Bleoved's Door).