Songül Öden pregnant with 1st child at 44

ALBAWABA - Songül Öden is expecting her first child with her Armenian husband, Arman Bıçakçı.

Twitter flooded with congratulations for the Turkish actress, Songül Öden after she announced she is pregnant at the age of 44 and expecting her first child with her businessman husband, Arman Bıçakçı.

The pair did not reveal the sex of the baby yet.

Songül Öden is extremely famous in both Turkey and the Middle East, where she is mostly known as "Noor" after starring in the Turkish series, Gümüş alongside Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, where she played the character Noor.

Arman and Songül tied the knot in 2020 in July, and the pair have been living a private life away from the spotlight. It has been reported that the actress' husband lives in Washington DC and is working as a businessman in the jewelry field in the United States of America.

Instagram

The married couple recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, Öden shared a slideshow of their wedding pictures and captioned: "July 27th," and added a white heart.

On another note, Songül Öden previously claimed that she was bullied Due to Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Good Looks while filming the Turkish series, Gümüş.

The series had been dubbed into the Arabic language, and was one of the first Turkish series that spread in the Arab world in addition to gaining wide success, and the lead actor Tatlitug gained a huge amount of fans and followers for his good looks and charm.

However, Kivanc's fame did more harm than good to his co-star Odan as the actress who was young and new in the business recently revealed that she face criticism, ' When I worked with Kivanc Tatlitug at that time, who is the most handsome in the world, I was bullied and criticized, as they did not find me worthy next to him."

Twitter

Songul continued, "I was criticized for being inappropriate next to Tatlitug, and that I look older than him, and I was very sad because of that. People were ruthless."

The Turkish star also added that after what she had been through from negative comments from the media and viewers, she had reached a point where listing to what people say is the last thing on her mind.

By Alexandra Abumuhor