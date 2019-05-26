Sophie Turner Admits She Misses Game of Thrones Set

The 23-year-old actress admitted working on the HBO fantasy drama wasn't always very glamorous, but it's the dirt and the smells of being on set she finds herself pining for now it is all over.







She told SFX magazine: "The last day [of filming] was incredibly difficult. I'm actually starting to miss the mud and being sweaty and smelling like s**t - literal s**t, because it's horse s**t all up your dress."



Sophie - who played Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama series - admitted the show means "everything" to her because it's been such a pivotal part of her life and shaped who she is today.



She said: "I think 'Game of Thrones' means everything to me. It's been my adolescence, it's been half my life, basically, and the only half that I can remember.



"It's my family. I had substitute fathers, substitute uncles, substitute brothers. I met my best friend on there.



"It's the best acting class I could have ever asked for. It's been my whole life and without 'Game of Thrones', I think I would be a completely different person."



But the 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress revealed having such a positive experience on the HBO saga has made her compare other scripts she gets sent unfavorably.



She explained: "It just so happens that the first thing we ever did had the best writers and the best producers and the best characters.

"Our first thing also had very empowered female characters as well.



"And so you go looking out for other scripts, and you're reading them and you're like, 'Why is it written like this? Why haven't they included this and this and this? Why isn't it structured like this?' We have been spoiled."