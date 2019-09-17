Sophie Turner is Set to Star in Quibi's Thriller 'Survive'

"When Jane's plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, she must pull herself out of the wreckage and fight for her life alongside Paul, the only other remaining survivor," a synopsis said. "Together, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas."

Mark Pellington -- whose credits include Arlington Road and Mothman Prophecies -- has already begun directing the screen adaptation of Alex Morel's novel.

"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," said Turner in a press release. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

Quibi is a streaming service created specifically for mobile devices.