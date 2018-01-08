Sorry, Did Someone Just Die at the Golden Globes?
Also available in black: the Addams Family /Courtesy Paramount
Hollywood united in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault by wearing black on the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday.
But that didn't mean the likes of Angelina Jolie, Jessica Biel, Kerry Washington and Catherine Zeta Jones gave up the opportunity to shine as they led at the red carpet glamour, with Zeta Jones, 48, telling the Daily Mail: 'The dress code didn't say anything about not looking our best.'
The color black was chosen as a way for the movie and TV industry to make a statement against a pervasive culture of misconduct, brought to light by the downfall of shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, as a galaxy of stars officially kicked off 2018 awards season at the high-profile event.
This article has been amended from its original source.
