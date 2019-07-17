Sounds of the 60s

Stroll down nostalgia lane during Theatre by QE2’s latest show, ‘Sound of the 60s – The Beat Goes On’. For two days, this 515-seat theatre will travel back in time to the heyday of the Mini car, when The Beatles were topping charts in real-time and guitar-heavy harmonies spilt from cassettes.



The Revolvers, one of the UK’s most authentic 60s tribute bands, are performing music by the legends of rock and roll including The Who, The Kinks and The Rolling Stones. Their concert will revive the flair and rhythm of a jiving decade in full force, from bell-bottom jeans to authentic instruments. You can see them perform live for three days starting 24 July.



The shows on 24-25 July are regular performances with a Supper Club option on 26 July.

Date 24 July - 26 July 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Queen Elizabeth 2 Telephone +971 4 330 3457 Ticket price AED180-200 Admission 7:30pm Website https://www.theatrebyqe2.com/allshows