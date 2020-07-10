South Korean GFriend Releases 'Apple' Music Video

South Korean girl group GFriend is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview of their video for the song "Apple" on Thursday.

The teaser opens with a shot of Eunha lying on a bed of flowers. Eunha and the other members of GFriend are also shown posing in a dimly lit room with cathedral windows.

"Apple" is the title track from GFriend's forthcoming EP, Song of the Sirens. The group will release the mini album and the full "Apple" music video July 13.



GFriend previously shared a highlight medley and teaser photos for Song of the Sirens. The EP also features the songs "Time of the Snow," "Mirror Room," "Tarot Cards," "Crème Brûlée" and "North Stairs."

GFriend released an official schedule for Song of the Sirens in June.

GFriend also consists of Sowon, Yerin, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group most recently released the mini album Labyrinth in February.