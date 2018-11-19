Sparkling! Egyptian Actress May Omar SHORT Dress Cost Revealed

May is preparing to start filming alongside Amro Yousef in a film titled "Hamlet Faroon" (Source: maiomar_ - Instagram)

Egyptian actress May Omar stole the show with a short black dress that she wore to a 'Cartier' event in Dubai.

The black dress had sparkling pearls dangling from it, and costs 1245 pounds.

The actress also chose a fancy black 'Bottega Vaneta' bag that costs 1945 pounds.

The Egyptian beauty chose a wet look for her hair, and diamond earrings.

Omar received numerous comments complimenting her dress and its simple yet head turning details.

In another story, May is preparing to start filming alongside Amro Yousef in a film titled "Hamlet Faroon" that is directed by her husband Mohamed Sami, and she certainly has her hands full as she has recently joined the cast of the series "Al Brimo" starring Ahmed Al Saqqa that will be screened in Ramadan 2019.