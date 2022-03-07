Special Envoy For UN Angelina Jolie visits Yemen to Aid Refugees

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Angelina Jolie makes yet another humanitarian act as she visits Yemen to help the refugees amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The UNHCR special envoy Jolie took to her Instagram page to confirm that she landed in the capital city of Aden in Yemen where she will be working with the United Nations Refugee Agency to provide refugee aid.

"I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen," Jolie wrote in the caption. "I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

Jolie continued: ''As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace.''

''The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive.'' she ended her caption.

In Jolie's Instagram post, the 46-year-old attached a picture that read: 'This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine, if we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion.''





'The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace.'

Since 2014, Yemen has been experiencing a long lasting civil war. Millions of Yemeni civilians continue to face starvation due to famine which is a widespread scarcity of food, caused by war.

