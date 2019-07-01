Speciality Tea and Coffee Cupping at AVANTCHA Tea

Published July 1st, 2019 - 11:53 GMT
Speciality Tea and Coffee Cupping session at AVANTCHA Tea
Speciality Tea and Coffee Cupping session at AVANTCHA Tea

Novice and regular coffee and tea drinkers are invited to a Speciality Tea and Coffee Cupping session at AVANTCHA Tea. Experts will discuss the similarities in flavours and share the methods used by industry professionals to taste, measure and rate quality products. Explore this elaborate and detail-oriented journey with five different types of coffees and teas for an immersive learning experience.

This event will be led by Kim Thompson, co-creator of Dubai’s go-to coffeehouse Raw Coffee Company, and Marina Zbinden, the co-founder of teahouse AVANTCHA Tea.

Date 08 July 2019
Category Lifestyle
Venue AVANTCHA Tea
Telephone +971 4 338 9114
Ticket price Free
Admission 7-9pm
Website https://www.facebook.com/events/2415816898476763/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now