Speciality Tea and Coffee Cupping at AVANTCHA Tea

Novice and regular coffee and tea drinkers are invited to a Speciality Tea and Coffee Cupping session at AVANTCHA Tea. Experts will discuss the similarities in flavours and share the methods used by industry professionals to taste, measure and rate quality products. Explore this elaborate and detail-oriented journey with five different types of coffees and teas for an immersive learning experience.



This event will be led by Kim Thompson, co-creator of Dubai’s go-to coffeehouse Raw Coffee Company, and Marina Zbinden, the co-founder of teahouse AVANTCHA Tea.

Date 08 July 2019 Category Lifestyle Venue AVANTCHA Tea Telephone +971 4 338 9114 Ticket price Free Admission 7-9pm Website https://www.facebook.com/events/2415816898476763/