Spencer Matthews Consider Writing Book for Children

Spencer Matthews wants to write a children's book.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star admitted he's been hugely inspired since his wife Vogue Williams gave birth to their son Theodore, now 10 weeks, and is keen to use his "flamboyant mind" to do more with kids.

He told MailOnline: "Since we had our son, it's made me want to work more with kids or do more stuff for children.

"I am a creative guy and I have a flamboyant mind. So maybe children's books one day or something.

"I don't know... it's something I'd never considered before. But now, as I see my son smiling more and more, it's made me think more about this..."

For the time being, the 30-year-old star has landed a "dream come true" advertising campaign as a watch brand ambassador - for Cartoon Network's 'Ben 10'.

In new images, Spencer can be seen showing off the Ben 10 Deluxe Omnitrix - which is described as "the must have accessory to battle villains this Christmas" and allows the kids TV character to transform into one of 10 alien superheroes, and he was thrilled to be involved in the campaign.

He said: "This is a landmark moment for me, I love to model, and I love to model watches, so it's a dream come true. Better yet it can transform me into 10 different aliens! I'll be changing my son's name to Ben at this rate."

'Ben 10' airs weekdays at 4pm on Cartoon Network and The Ben 10 Omnitrix watch is available in all good toy retailers.

