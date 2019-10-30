Spooky Season is Here: Top 10 Halloween Films of All Time

Since the spookiest (and best) day of the year is approaching, here is a list of the best 10 films you can binge watch AND not feel bad for missing out on trick or treating.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993) Directed by Kenny Ortega

“It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!”

After 300 years of slumber, three sister witches are accidentally resurrected in Salem on Halloween night, and it is up to three kids and their newfound feline friend to put an end to the witches’ reign of terror once and for all.

2. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Directed by Henry Selick

“This is Halloween, everybody make a scene!”

Tired of scaring humans every October 31 with the same old bag of tricks, Jack Skellington, the spindly king of Halloween Town, kidnaps Santa Claus and plans to deliver shrunken heads and other ghoulish gifts to children on Christmas morning. But as Christmas approaches, Jack’s rag-doll girlfriend, Sally, tries to foil his misguided plans.

3. Beetlejuice (1988) Directed by Tim Burton

“He’s guaranteed to put some life in your afterlife!”

Thanks to an untimely demise via drowning, a young couple end up as poltergeists in their New England farmhouse, where they fail to meet the challenge of scaring away the insufferable new owners, who want to make drastic changes. In desperation, the undead newlyweds turn to an expert frightmeister, but he’s got a diabolical agenda of his own.

4. Gremlins (1984) Directed by Joe Dante

“Don’t get him wet, keep him out of bright light, and never feed him after midnight!”

When Billy Peltzer is given a strange but adorable pet named Gizmo for Christmas, he inadvertently breaks the three important rules of caring for a Mogwai, and unleashes a horde of mischievous gremlins on a small town.

5. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966) Directed by Bill Melendez

“Every year he rises from the pumpkin patch…”

This classic “Peanuts” tale focuses on the thumb-sucking, blanket-holding Linus, and his touching faith in the “Great Pumpkin.” When Linus discovers that no one else believes in the creature, he sets out to prove that the Pumpkin’s no myth - by spending the night alone in a pumpkin patch.

6. Coraline (2009) Directed by Henry Selick

“Be careful what you wish for…”

When Coraline moves to an old house, she feels bored and neglected by her parents. She finds a hidden door with a bricked up passage. During the night, she crosses the passage and finds a parallel world where everybody has buttons instead of eyes, with caring parents and all her dreams coming true. When the Other Mother invites Coraline to stay in her world forever, the girl refuses and finds that there is more to the alternate reality where she is trapped.

7. Ghostbusters (1984) Directed by Ivan Reitman

“They ain't afraid of no ghost.”

After losing their academic posts at a prestigious university, a team of parapsychologists goes into business as proton-pack-toting “ghostbusters” who exterminate ghouls, hobgoblins and supernatural pests of all stripes. An ad campaign pays off when a knockout cellist hires the squad to purge her swanky digs of demons that appear to be living in her refrigerator.

8. The Addams Family (1991) Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

“Weird is relative.”

When an evil doctor finds out Uncle Fester has been missing for 25 years, he introduces a fake Fester in an attempt to get the Addams family’s money. Wednesday has some doubts about the new uncle Fester, but the fake uncle adapts very well to the strange family.

9. Scream (1996) Directed by Wes Craven

“Someone has taken their love of scary movies one step too far.”

A killer known as Ghostface begins killing off teenagers, and as the body count begins rising, one girl and her friends find themselves contemplating the ‘rules’ of horror films as they find themselves living in a real-life one.

10. Us (2019) Directed by Jordan Peele

“If it weren't for you, I would've never danced at all.”

Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.